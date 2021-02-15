While we all may know Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she is an entrepreneur who keeps making headlines. The reason for her staying in the news as a businesswoman is the weird, eyebrows raising products she has on her lifestyle brand site, Goop.

Launched in 2018 and the brand has given rise to a vast empire worth more than $250 million. But the products Paltrow launches on it, has left almost everyone baffled. From selling candles smelling like her v*gina and org*sm to now a double-sided v*brator and Chocolate mint-flavoured chews to help you sleep – here are 5 Goop products that will blow your mind.

Double-Sided Wand Vibrator

The double-sided vibrator, as its name suggests, has two feature and they are on the opposite sides of the wand. The description of the product on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website states that one end of the rod has ‘a wonder-ball with a deep, rumbly vibrations’ for external stimulation. The other side feature ‘a slim, a flexible end which provides a powerful and precise vibration for cl*toral stimulation’.

Priced at $95, the site mentions that each end of the wand has eight pulsating patterns that vary in intensity.

GOOPGENES All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil

Maintaining one’s skin is not an easy job, and Gwyneth Paltrow knows it, and hence she launched an ‘All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil’. As per the description on Goop, it’s clinically proven to help with many skin problems including the appearance of lines and wrinkles, improving skin firmness, giving a smooth skin texture and increase its glow along with softening, nourishing, and moisturizing it.

Priced at $98, this all-in-one face oil is made from nine powerful nutrient-dense oils including bakuchiol, vitamin-A-rich cacay, and organic amla – a vitamin C superfood.

Knock Me Out

With the lifestyle we live and the stress that’s part-and-parcel in it, it isn’t easy to get a good night’s sleep. But Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop have a solution for it. The actress’ website has Chocolate mint-flavoured chew that is said to help one rest and is aptly named ‘Knock Me Out’.

Priced at $55, the chews are made with melatonin, L-tryptophan and vitamin B6.

Candles That Smell like her Org*sm & V*gina

On Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow unveiled a candle that caught everyone’s attention. Named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina,’ it was followed up by a series of other titles including ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’. Both candles are available on the actress’ site for $75 each.

While the one that smells like her v*gina is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed, the one that smells like her org*sm is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose.

G.Tox Detoxifying Superpowder

The life we live is unhealthy sometimes because of the things we do and something just because of others or the environment. Understanding this, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop launched a super powder that Detoxifying properties.

Priced at $60, this super powder is full of detoxifying nutrients and botanical extracts that support the liver’s detoxification processes, thus giving one healthy skin and body. It is made with milk thistle extracts and a nutrient blend of selenium, zinc, magnesium, glycine, and pantothenic acid. It also has potent antioxidants resveratrol and vitamin C.

Which product on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is the weirdest and has left you baffled? Let us know in the comments.

