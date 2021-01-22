Hollywood star Salma Hayek has shared a throwback picture from the premiere of her 1999 film Wild Wild West, and had a witty quip on her waist to go with the image.

Salma posted a throwback picture on Instagram. In the image, she sports a hot pink corset that accentuates her tiny waist.

“#tbt – this picture is from the premiere of Wild Wild West @salmahayekfan commented “wild wild waist” before I was pregnant and with a corset. Esta foto es de la premier de #wildwildwest,” Salma Hayek wrote as the caption.

Check out the post shared by Salma Hayek below:

Wild Wild West directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. It was loosely adapted from The Wild Wild West, a 1960s television series. The film stars Will Smith, Kvin Kline and Kenneth Branagh.

Salma Hayek will next be seen in The Eternals, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

