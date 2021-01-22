Everyone wants a piece of Chris Evans, and there no denying that even his colleagues in the business might have the same feeling. Tom Holland entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Evans’ Captain America. Though they didn’t share a dynamic with each other that would be of nostalgic value to the fans, they did appear together in a few more movies post that. If the grapevine is to be believed now, Holland has expressed that he wants to share a screen with Evans and wants the studio to do something about it. Read on to know more about the same.

It is a secret that everybody knows by now, that Chris Evans is almost making a comeback to the MCU as Captain America. Talking about Tom Holland, he donned Spider-Man suit for the first time in Captain America: Civil War. Later both shared the screen in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Apart from that Evans as Cap even made a special appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Seems like Holland wants more of Evans, and why not, the two have barely conversed on any of the aforementioned projects.

As per We Got This Covered, Tom Holland wants to work with Chris Evans again. The actor has taken it seriously and has even approached the studio to convince them in doing so. There is no update so as to which particular project Spidey has in mind or its the much-awaited Spider-Man 3 itself. It will be exciting to see how this coup unfolds.

Meanwhile, Chris Evans’ return to the MCU has become the hottest topic of discussion. After numerous speculations, yesterday the latest buzz said that he will be locking horns with Wolverine in his comeback project. The studio has been looking for an ideal situation to include the X-Men boss in the MCU.

Talking about Spider-Man 3, the makers of Tom Holland starrer have almost roped in every possible superhero in the film. If that wasn’t enough, the last reports also suggested that Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr and Scarlet Witch aka Elizabeth Olsen will also make their ways into the film.

How excited are you for this? Let us know in the comment section below.

