Michael Jackson was a legendary star everyone looked up to. The entire globe was shell shocked with his sudden passing away in 2009 at the age of 50. He passed away due to propofol overdose, one of the medications his physician had given him for a sound sleep. MJ had been embroiled in multiple controversies before and after his death.

For the unversed, Jackson was accused of child abuse multiple times. Despite being married multiple times, there had been questions about his s*xual preferences and identity. Amidst it all, another controversy that will always remain in history is when he dangled his child from the balcony.

There also remained a huge mystery about Michael Jackson’s son. It was back in 2002 when his existence came into being. He was already 6-months-old then! MJ was in Berlin where he was staying at a hotel on the fifth floor. Jackson was in the city to accept an award for his philanthropic work on behalf of children, a lifetime Bambi entertainment award.

Things turned upside down when Michael Jackson appeared on the balcony to greet the on-lookers. He left everyone in shock when he dangled his 9-month old baby over the balcony. The child’s head was covered with a white cloth which even left many wondering if it was a real baby at all!

Many child abuse experts, as well as media portals, criticized the Beat It singer’s behaviour, even terming him ‘crazy’ and a ‘lunatic.’

Later, Michael Jackson issued a public apology via his representative, citing the incident as a ‘terrible mistake.’ He said, “I offer no excuses for what happened. I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children.”

