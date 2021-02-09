Michael Jackson had been a revolutionary man in the music world, especially the pop genre. He tasted success which was beyond bounds and leaps with his crazy moves and that moonwalk. The legend of all sorts still enjoys a massive base all across the globe. Unfortunately, contrary to such a magnanimous success, Jackson‘s personal life was chaotic. In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at how his relationship with Lisa Marie was always surrounded by controversies.

For the unversed, Lisa is the daughter of ‘king of rock and roll’ Elvis Presley. She was the first wife of Jackson who tied the knot in 1994. Initially, it was all bling-bling in their life but afterwards, everything faded resulting in divorce in 1996. One of the major reasons was said to be the king of pop’s se* life.

Michael Jackson’s se*ual preferences had always been questioned. Closed ones to him say that he used to fake s*x with Lisa Marie.

In a documentary by CBS, Sandy Domz, a former employee of Michael Jackson, had stated that Jackson and Lisa Marie were never in a natural relationship. She quoted, “Michael would get a hold of some underwear and throw them on the floor. They were also sprayed with perfume and it was to make it look like Lisa Marie had been in the bedroom. But to my knowledge, she was never in there. She was either in the Rose Room or had slept on the guest beds.”

One of Jackson’s maid, Adrian McManus, also shared that the Dangerous hitmaker used to fake evidence of his s*x with Lisa Marie.

Adrian shared that in order to flaunt an active se*ual life, Michael Jackson used to left broken glasses on the floor. “I had to clean them up and felt it was Michael playing games with me. It all seemed so set up because that had never happened before. Sure, there were his underpants, shirts and trousers discarded, but nothing belonging to women ever were there. I thought that he was trying to make me think that something was going on between him and her. I knew they were dating, but he was trying to make me believe they were se*ually close. I always had my doubts,” Adrian quoted.

