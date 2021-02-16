Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most anticipated films, and the buzz around the project is monstrous. Considering that, it should not come in as a surprise if the film manages to break quite a few records. What should surprise you now is the fact that the trailer of the Snyder Cut that released on Valentine’s Day has become the second most viewed Warner Bros trailer in 24 hours. The news was given out by HBO max’s fan Twitter account and now we can scale the madness that the film has packed for the audience and the love that the fans have for it. Read on to know more about the same.

For the unversed, Snyder was initially directing the 2017 Justice League but had to step down after a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon took over and the film released, but not to much acclaim and fans were left disappointed. Fans ever since started a movement asking for the Snyder Cut of Justice League. HBO Max finally heard the fans’ request and went on to announce the project.

The trailer hit shores on Valentine’s Day and went on to catch the maximum frenzy. Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer brought back Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and many others for the fans to be excited. Now, as per HBO Max’s official Twitter handle, the trailer has reached a feat and is now the second most viewed Warner Bros trailer with 24.9 Million views in 24 hours. The trailer has surpassed The Batman that stands on 22 Million and Dune with 20.8 Million. The topmost position is still being held by Godzilla Vs Kong that has 25.6 Million.

Announced the same about Zack Snyder’s Justice League, What’s On HBO Max wrote, “#SnyderCut Trailer has become the second most viewed WB Trailer ever in the first 24 hours with 24.9M across all official accounts on social media, Beating #TheBatman 22M and #Dune 20.8M, Only Behind #GodzillaVsKong 25.6M.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is all set to hit HBO Max on March 18 and is an R rated 4-hour long film.

