Valentine’s Day is a special day for all couples. Every couple has a different way of celebrating this Day, and so did Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Like every other couple, MGK too posted a mushy picture for his lady love. What caught everyone’s attention was his caption.

The rapper shared a series of photos and a video that featured his girlfriend Megan in the post while writing about wearing someone’s “blood around” his “neck” alongside it. One of the photos also appeared to show a drop of blood in a vial. Keep reading further to check out the picture.

“I wear your blood around my neck,” Machine Gun Kelly wrote in the caption. Although he didn’t specify whose blood he was referring to, fans couldn’t help but think it was Megan Fox’s since she was the only other person in the post. “That’s really romantic,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “he’s literary wearing blood of his girlfriend. Woah.” Check out the picture below:

A third fan called them “the cutest couple” and a fourth asked, “You wear her blood .. around your neck?” Others also compared Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox to former lovebirds Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton. They made headlines in the past for wearing vials of each other’s blood around their necks. “you’re the Angelina and billy bob of,” one follower joked.

In addition to the photo that appeared to show a drop of blood, MGK posted pics of him and Megan, whom he’s been dating since early 2020, getting cosy in poses where they have their arms around each other. He also shared a cute moment of him teasing his lady love with a pool float as she laughed and pushed it away. The post seemed to further prove their close connection.

Well, it is good to see Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox having a gala time together. How many hearts for this lovely couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

