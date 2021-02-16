The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-expanding, and there is no doubt that it has a piece of our heart. With a run that has only added people to the fanbase, the superhero world has not just impressed them but made them their family. When Peter Parker cried we all shed tears, when the leftover Avengers assembled for a shawarma party, we all rejoiced that bittersweet feeling after a big blow. Such is the connection between the universe, and its fan or I must say, family.

Who would have thought that a fantasy universe and one that delves superheroes and magic and the highest level of suspension of disbelief will hook us all to it, just so we keep waiting for the next flick? While the winning moments have us all cheering and excited, there have been some emotionally draining, borderline devastating moments in Marvel history that made us all cry. Today on Koimoi, we list down 5 of Marvel’s most emotional moments, so keep your box of tissues handy and continue.

THE SNAP (SPIDER-MAN)

We know you were expecting this in the last, but we thought of making you feel heavy in the very beginning. Avengers: Infinity War was the film where we lost a bit of hope that our heroes will win. Remember when Thanos took over the infinity stones and snapped? Yes, our heart drowned deep in sorrow with every hero turning to dust, but it broke when Tom Holland aka Spiderman wipes off, and Steve says, “Oh God”. We can see you tearing up already.

CAPTAIN AMERICA’S SACRIFICE

Captain America, aka Chris Evans, has had the best story arc in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While for others, it was about saving the world, for Steve Rogers, it was also coming of age. From a boy not physically fit to join the Avengers to the man that he transformed into, Cap has had a range to showcase, and he, stood true to it. Not to forget the conversation Peggy and he had. In The First Avenger when he rushed to the water with an airplane with a bomb, we all knew he would make it but still skipped a beat.

WE ARE GROOT

As might as Groot sounds, as proud as he is of his lineage, there is no argument over the fact that he is one of the most adorable characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you are a fan you know what We Are Groot stands for, we might have got his versions, but he definitely lost the original. When in the Guardians Of The Galaxy, the Guardians were at the risk of dying, it was Groot who extended his branches and roots to create a shield to save them. What happened next is still fresh in our memories. ..

CAPTAIN AMERICA VS IRON MAN

Who would have thought that the two most poised personalities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would lock horns with each other? While the studio has been bold in doing so, particularly Tony and Steve weren’t expected ones. In Captain America: Civil War when the two came at loggerheads all of us and we repeat, ‘each one of us’ has a tough time deciding our inclination. And when the big secret is revealed… Oh my good lord!

KILLMONGER’S PASSING AWAY

“Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from ships because they knew death was better than bondage,” every single word from Killmonger aka Michael Jordan’s last moment in Black Panther reflects what it stood for. After a nail-biting fight when T’Challa, being the man he is offers Killmonger help, he refuses to take it. Life had come a full circle for him d he realised his ills. Black Panther was Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most woke project ever.

