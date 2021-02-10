Marvel Studio’s Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019, served as a conclusion to the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to that point. The film put an end to the story arcs for several main characters. The plot revisits several moments from earlier films, bringing back actors and settings from throughout the franchise, as well as music from previous films.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo directorial film received numerous awards and nominations. The film bagged a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 92nd Academy Awards, three nominations at the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards (winning two), and a nomination for Special Visual Effects at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards.

It’s worth pointing out that Russo brothers’ film managed to break box office records left, right and centre. And it became one of the biggest films of all time.

Here are 10 things you may not know about Avengers: Endgame.

“I love you 3000” Was Robert Downey Jr’s Idea

The film had many catchy dialogues but this line stayed with us. But did you know that the original line was “I love you tons” not “I love you 3000”? It was actually Robert Downey Jr’s idea to change to the latter by remembering what one of his children said to him. Interestingly, 3000 meant the whole runtime of all MCU movies until then.

Ticket To Avengers: Endgame Was Sold For $2500 On eBay

Did you know that advance booking for Endgame was 5 times more selling than that was for Infinity War? One man actually bought the ticket for the movie in “Dolby Digitial at Quail Springs Mall Oklahoma City” and sold it for $4999 on eBay.

Avengers: Endgame Was Actually Titled Avengers: Infinity Gaunlet

Back in 2017, Gomora actress Zoe Saldana accidentally revealed the title Russos came up with, Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet. So the makers had to change the name to Avengers: Endgame. Interestingly, the word Endgame was referenced a couple of times already in the MCU by then.

The Film Was Shot Back-To-Back With Infinity War

Infinity War is such an enormous undertaking. One would expect that a little break was well deserved one for all the cast. However, after the Infinity War wrapped, the core Marvel actors were required to start filming all over again.

The Film Was Shot In Open-Matte Aspect Ratio Of 1.9:1

Both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are the first Hollywood films to have shot entirely on digital IMAX Cameras in an open-matte aspect ratio of 1.9:1

The First Trailer Of The Film Did Not Have The Name Of The Movie (The Endgame) Included In The Title

Instead of Avengers: Endgame, the title of the trailer jus read “Marvel Studios’ Avengers – Official Trailer”. Interestingly, the move was taken to suprise MCU fans with the title name at the end of the trailer.

Ant-Man & The Hulk Came Together For The First Time In The Film

Paul Rudd, who played the role of Ant-man and Mark Ruffalo, who played the role of ‘The Hulk’ come together for the first time in the Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr Was Paid A Whooping Amount Of $75 Million For The Endgame Alone

Robert received $500,000 paycheck for Iron Man (2008) but slowly with increasing fame and popularity, the actor hiked his fees with each film. He is not just an actor but a businessman making back-end deals.

Peter Quill’s Entry Scene Was Reshot Entirely

Unlike Jane Foster’s cameo, Peter Quill’s scene was reshot and the set was reconstructed. All choreography and dance moves were done again for Endgame.

Howard The Duck Appeared In The Big Battle Scene

Since the final battle sequence in Endgame is such an epic, that one could easily miss the appearances of Howard the Duck. It was one of the many faces in the crowd.

