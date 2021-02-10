The God Of Thunder, Thor aka Chris Hemsworth is easily the beefiest superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that consist of many leads with great bods. His fitness and consistency with it have been an inspiration to many across the globe. While we can only ‘marvel’ at how perfect it is and what village it might be taking to keep it the way it is every single time, Chris is here to break down his work out secrets and he is making some candid revelations. The actor says he does not feel right if he does not work out regularly and below is all that he has to say about the same.

Advertisement

If you have been away from the news, Chris Hemsworth is right now shooting for Thor: Love And Thunder in hometown Australia as we speak. The actor as per the gossip is the bulkiest ever this time around for playing the God Of Thunder. The pictures that have surfaced say the same. If that wasn’t enough, Chris himself sharing his workout updates is proof of how hard he is working to achieve that great body.

Advertisement

Now talking to Men’s Health about working out, Chris Hemsworth shed light on the taboos around it. The actor spoke about how there is a lot to explore the world of fitness. He gave a piece of advice to the people who don’t like a certain aspect of working out and told them to create an alternate.

Chris Hemsworth said, “I speak to plenty of people who are like, ‘Oh, I just hate training’. I’m like, ‘What do you do?’ ‘Oh, I just run. But I just don’t like running’. I’m like, ‘Don’t run then!’ I don’t run. I do a lot of different things,” he said. “You’ve got to be an explorer in the world of fitness and exercise and constantly be on the lookout for something fresh.”

“My body shuts down when I stop working out. I just don’t feel good. I like it for a couple of days, then everything just starts to hurt. I get achy and there’s inflammation, my back’s stiff. I’m just well aware that in order for me to live healthier and happier, I’ve got to keep moving,” Chris Hemsworth added.

Thor: Love And Thunder stars Chris Pratt and Natalie Portman too. The pictures of the three from the sets of the same have also gone viral.

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Says Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire Are Not A Part Of The Film; But Adds The Studio Hides The Script From Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube