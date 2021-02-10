Rihanna’s Fenty is currently one of the biggest fashion brands in the world. Its collaboration with French luxury giant conglomerate LVMH came as a wave of good news for all her fans and luxury goods fans all around the world. Reportedly now the singer’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty is taking a break after the failure in its sale amid the pandemic. But the good news is that the Diamonds singer is building something way stronger than Victoria’s Secret. Read to know the scoop.

VS is often slammed for having skinny models and promoting body-shaming and on the other hand, we have Rihanna Savage X Fenty that promotes all body shapes and sizes.

Rihanna’s main purpose behind creating her own fashion line was to empower women all around the world that comes in all shapes and sizes. And no kidding, it took literally no time for her fans to acknowledge her creation and give it all the love it deserved.

The revenue for the year 2020 for Savage X Fenty was over $150 million with 200% year-over-year growth and a massive fan following of over 3.9 million followers on Instagram.

According to Fast Company, Rihanna’s lingerie line has landed a huge deal of $115 million in Series B funding from L Catterton, which happens to be an equity firm connected to French conglomerate LVMH. This bring the total value of Savage X Fenty to around over 1 billion. That’s huge AF, isn’t it?

This funding will help grow the singer’s lingerie line with more brick and mortar stores and the reach of its digital experience. Rihanna wants to create a lingerie line that is accessible to women across the globe and is closely involved with all the decisions that are made for the brand. From designs to fabric, the singer is involved in even the raw material production process of the line.

“We don’t think about her as the ‘face of the brand,’ which implies she’s the celebrity endorser,” says Christiane Pendarvis to Fast Company who is the day-to-day operations manager at Savage. “She’s intimately involved with everything we do, from picking fabrics to creating the fashion show.”

Victoria’s Secret downfall came in 2016 when it was labelled as overtly se*ual and because of its marketing strategy that kept in mind the men’s gaze and forgot the most important part of where a woman sees herself wearing the lingerie. Whereas Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty defines ‘Se*iness’ on its own terms.

One of the reasons that Savage X Fenty will prove to be a worthy Victoria’s Secret’s rival is its collaboration with Amazon. From launching her collection on Prime Video exclusively to making it accessible to shop for women around the world, the singer has left no stones unturned to create a multi-billion empire.

“Rihanna is a major draw, so they get a lot of content and views of the fashion show. And it allows us to showcase our assortment and gives us exposure,” said Christiane Pendarvis.

All our lives we have seen men making women’s lingerie and on the other hand, now there’s Rihanna who’s changing the norms and designing men’s lingerie keeping in mind the women’s perspective. How cool is that?

Do y’all think that Rihanna can create a fashion empire bigger than Victoria’s Secret? Tell us in the comments below.

