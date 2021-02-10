Bridgerton is grabbing all the limelight ever since its release. The Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor starrer turned out to be the #1 show on Netflix. It must have been snubbed by the Golden Globes, but fans were beyond elated when SAG Awards nomination list came out! Now, we have an update on Season 2 and it will surely leave you excited!

For the unversed, it was revealed last month that the Chris Van Dusen show is getting renewed for Season 2. The makers announced in true Lady Whistledon way as they tweeted, “Dearest Readers, The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.”

Ever since fans have been speculating what happens to Regé-Jean Page (Duke Of Hastings) & Phoebe Dynevor’s (Daphne) character in Bridgerton Season . As per the original novel, Phoebe and Daphne shouldn’t be the main focus. But given their sizzling chemistry, the makers are sure to excite fans with steamy glimpses.

The same has been confirmed by original author Julia Quinn. In a conversation with the Sun, she revealed, “I hope so. They do show up in the [second] book. The series doesn’t follow the book word for word – and I don’t think [it] should. So I hope so, for no other reason than Daphne has the right to interfere with Anthony’s life. To deny her that chance would be criminal. I think it would be lovely to see.”

Julia Quinn also teased fans on Anthony’s story line in Bridgerton Season. “Anthony is going to get it bad. Jonathan Bailey played him so well; you still love him, but he needs to be taken down a peg, and he is going to be taken down so many pegs. It’s awesome,” said the author.

