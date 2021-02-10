We can call it the biggest and the most prominent update of the day and we dare you to find another. Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League is about many things, but one prominent aspect is Batman (Ben Affleck) and Joker (Jared Leto). Snyder caught the globe’s frenzy last night as he released an exact look of the Joker and he is a no non-sense serial killer straight out of a gory film this time. But that is not just that while doing that he has also revealed that there is a face-off between the cape crusader and the clown prince of crime, and we cannot decide if we are to get super pumped up or nervous. Read on to know what the filmmaker has to say.

Zack Snyder took various social media portals last night (for India), and shared two pictures if Joker, one his entire look and other the close up to his face. Jared Leto’s version of the Clown Prince in the goriest of all. No colours no tattoos or layers of clothes, it’s just a rug with pants and the horrific face straight out of a ghost film. But what remains constant in all the rendition of the most iconic villain of all times is his grin.

While on that, Zack Snyder also gave the biggest update that Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto’s Joker do come together for a scene. As per the filmmaker, they will meet in the Knightmare timeline, a dystopian look at a future ruled by Darkseid. The scene will have the two talking (we all know what happened the last time two spoke). And to add on to our thrill, Joker is talking to Batman about Batman.

Talking to Variety, Zack Snyder said, “The cool thing about the scene is that its Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman. It’s Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That’s the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together.”

Jared Leto’s cameo wasn’t a part of the original Justice League. But Zack Snyder was adamant on making it happen. He said, “I’d always wanted to explore the death of Robin. And if there ever was going to be a next movie, which, of course, there probably won’t be, I wanted to do a thing wherein flashbacks we learn how Robin died, how Joker killed him and burned down Wayne Manor, and that whole thing that happened between he and Bruce.”

Concluding, when asked how has Joker shed of his tattoos and has a changed look, Zack Snyder said, “I don’t know if he’s wearing makeup, I don’t know what’s happening. It’s hard to say exactly.”

This is getting too much exciting and the wait is unbearable. Zack Snyder’s Cut of Justice League hit HBO max on March 18.

