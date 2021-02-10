Hollywood star Halle Berry asserts that no man has ever taken care of her. She made the revelation after Instagram trolls left negative comments suggesting she struggled with keeping her men.

A user replied to Halle claiming that is not “what most wives tell their husbands who pay for everything”.

Halle Berry replied: “Well i’m not one of them. no man has ever taken care of me…. EVER!”

Another netizen said that Halle Berry “had some trouble with men” in her life, she fired back: “Nope, they had trouble with me”.

Berry said that she is focused on living her “best life” and learning from the mistakes she made in the past.

A person told Berry to ask herself what she is “doing wrong” and said that she “can’t keep a man”.

Berry replied: “Who said i wanted to keep them? i’m all about living your best life. if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

Incidentally, producer Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds had earlier shared that the late king of pop Michael Jackson once wanted to date Berry.

He said: “One time Michael called me. Michael said, ‘Babyface!’ I said, ‘Yeah?’ He said, ‘Do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know Halle Berry?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I know Halle Berry.’ He said, ‘Could you do me a favour? I want you to call her, ’cause I wanna take her out on a date.’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Call her — I wanna take her out on a date’. So I reached out through the agent, ’cause I didn’t have Halle Berry’s number. So I called and get the message to her manager, and he said, ‘What?’ (I said), ‘Yeah, he wants to take her out on a date’,” Edmonds recalled, to “keep a man”, according to a femalefirst.co.uk report.

The producer however didn’t think she was interested in Jackson.

