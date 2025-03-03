The Oscars 2025 red carpet witnessed an iconic blast from the past as Halle Berry and now, the two-time Oscar winner, Adrien Brody, recreated their unforgettable kiss from the Academy Awards more than two decades ago.

The moment unfolded when ‘The Brutalist’ star, dressed in a sharp black tuxedo, was mid-conversation with Mario Lopez from Access Hollywood at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Halle Berry kisses Adrien Brody as his wife watches recreating the moment when he kissed her at the Oscars in 2003 pic.twitter.com/MU9pWcvwB3 — Fte Media (@FTEMedia8) March 3, 2025

Halle Berry Made the Bold and Unexpected Move This Time

Berry, who dazzled in a mirror-studded Christian Siriano gown, made a surprise entrance before wasting no time in announcing her playful intentions.

The 58-year-old gave a light-hearted caution to Brody’s longtime partner, Georgina Chapman, saying “I’m sorry, Georgina, but I have to do it,” and pulled him in and planted a passionate kiss, one that sent everyone straight back to 2003.

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreated one of the most memorable moments in Oscars history. pic.twitter.com/EjUUIrayaP — GK KrishnaMoorthi (@IDaniLX) March 3, 2025

Halle Berry Had to Pay Adrien Brody Back

The duo’s impromptu red-carpet moment was met with laughter, followed by a warm embrace as later, Berry admitted she had been waiting over two decades to turn the tables on Brody.

She recalled how he had shocked her with an unexpected kiss after winning Best Actor for ‘The Pianist.’ Back then, even she had been caught off guard, later confessing in an interview that her mind was racing with disbelief, “For real, I was like, ‘What the f–k is happening right now?”

This year, however, the tables had turned. “Twenty-one years I’ve been waiting to get him on a red carpet and slap one on!” Berry told Extra. “That was one hell of a night for him and for me as well. To be a part of his moment … tonight I had to pay him back.”

The ‘Catwoman’ actress also later confirmed to Variety that the Oscars 2025 is the first award show she has seen him since that infamous moment.

“I’ve seen him out at parties, but this is the first time since that night that I’ve seen him on the red carpet somewhere,” she said.

Brody, who won Oscar for the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ for ‘The Brutalist,’ took the moment in stride, proving that even after 22 years, the chemistry and charm of that original kiss still had the power to steal the show.

