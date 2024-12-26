The 58-year-old beauty shared a sultry mirror selfie in a black low-cut one-piece, her tousled waves tucked beneath a wide-brimmed hat, as she posed with effortless allure, hand on the wall and hip cocked to perfection.

Halle Berry Shares Sultry Photos From Holiday Vacation

The next snap brought a playful touch, with Halle puckering up in an oversized Grinch shirt, adding a cheeky twist to the holiday spirit.

“I can’t decide if I want to be naughty or nice this Christmas, but I am having a hell of a good time. Merry Christmas everyone! 💚 🖤,” she teased, clearly enjoying every moment of her getaway.

Halle Berry Shared a Sweet Shot with Her Partner As Well

But it wasn’t all solo fun. Halle also shared a sweet shot with Van Hunt, smiling together in front of a vibrant wreath, their beachwear adding to the relaxed, romantic vibe.

Their vacation album was a visual feast of sunset poolside meals, oceanfront bliss, and even a mischievous animal sneaking into her hotel room for a taste of room service.

In a nod to her iconic past, Halle recently stunned once more when she re-wore the sheer Elie Saab gown from her historic 2002 Oscar win in the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With oversized gemstone earrings and a sleek top knot, she proved she still owns the red carpet magic that captivated the world all those years ago.

Halle Berry is clearly living her best life—and we’re all here for it.

