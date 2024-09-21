Halle Berry is inarguably one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Berry made her big screen debut in the early 1990s and has starred in nearly 34 films in the last three decades.

Following the transition from modelling to acting, Berry made an indelible mark in the industry by becoming the only Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for the lead role in Monster’s Ball in 2001. The film, with a production budget of $4 million, was also a phenomenal box office success, grossing over $40 million worldwide. With movies like Catwoman, John Wick and X-Men, Berry is regarded as one of the most bankable action stars.

Halle Berry has grossed over $4.5 billion in the last three decades. Her highest-grossing film to date is 2014’s X-Men Days Of The Future, which earned over $700 million. However, she has struggled to find substantial box office success with her last five films. Halle Berry’s highest-grossing film in the last seven years is the action franchise Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which made over $400 million against a budget of $104 million.

Her lowest-grossing film is the 2017 Kings, ubiquitously panned as “tone-deaf” by critics. The film starring Berry and Daniel Craig about the 1992 Los Angeles riots grossed less than $1 million worldwide. Her most recent film, Moonfall, also bombed, grossing over $50 million against a staggering budget of $150 million. Halle Berry’s last five films have made just over $827 million worldwide. Here are her last five films at the box office.

Moonfall (2022) – $59 million

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) – $326.6 million

Kings (2017) – $910K

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) – $408.8 million

Kidnap (2017) – $34.8 million

