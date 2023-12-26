Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in Hollywood. The list includes big names such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, and Cara Delevingne. But did Halle Berry sleep with the former film producer to get part in a movie? Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas reveals an overheard conversation that has left us in disbelief. Scroll below for more details!

Gilbert Arenas is an American basketball player who began his NBA career in 2001. Throughout his 11-year career, he’s heard a lot of gossip. But what shook him was Harvey Weinstein’s words about John Wick Chapter 3 actress Halle Berry.

What did Harvey Weinstein allege about Halle Berry?

Between 2003 and 2004, Harvey Weinstein was allegedly courtside at a play-off game along with 3-4 other men. Gilbert Arenas recalled the incident on his podcast “No Chill” as she recalled the serious claims the former Hollywood producer made about Halle Berry.

Gilbert Arenas shared, “Halle Berry was walking by and I was like “Oh sh*t, Halle Berry bro!” He continued, “I’m in like the front row and there’s a little space with another row after that. They were sitting there and talking about, ‘Oh now she acting like she don’t know us, she wasn’t saying that when she needed that part.'”

He added, “Every single one of them hit. I was like, no, not Halle. No, not them, yuck! Damn, they got the Berry.”

Netizens were in disbelief as the video went viral on the internet.

A user reacted, “Some Black folk love getting online to spread misinformation, conspiracy and all-out bullsh*t about one another – for a Click – while some Others are eager to buy into it. Extremely disturbing. Whoa.”

Another slammed, “Why would he go online and say this? If it’s true, he’s just opened something traumatic for Halle Berry. And if it’s a lie, it’s still something she’ll probably have to address or deal with. This is why no team will hire Gil. He’s tried to get non-player roles before to no luck.”

A Halle Berry fan commented, “I hope she sue him for defamation. This man couldn’t figure out what a second row was called. Immediately no”

Another wrote, “Starting to dislike Arenas. This story is so weak, to put it out there as facts is disgraceful.”

Take a look at Gilbert Arenas’ shocking claims on Halle Berry and Harvey Weinstein below:

Gilbert Arenas speaks on ALLEGEDLY overhearing a conversation Harvey Weinstein had about Halle Berry courtside at a playoff game in 2003-2004 😳 thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/swOTbtzjWv — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) December 25, 2023

More than 80 women made sexual harassment or rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein. He was arrested and charged with rape in 2018 and found guilty of two of five felonies in 2020. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, followed by a sentence of 16 years in the Los Angeles trial in 2022, which needs to be served separately.

