Matthew Perry passed away due to acute levels of ketamine in his body. The quantity of drugs in his body was high enough to leave him unconscious for surgery. His former girlfriend, Kayti Edwards, has now made a shocking revelation about the Friends star’s obsession with pools when he would be intoxicated. Scroll below for all the details!

This isn’t the first time Kayti has spoken to the media about Matthew‘s death. She previously refused to believe that the actor drowned in the jacuzzi of his LA home. Edwards was convinced that he may have been high on drugs despite authorities not finding any signs of illegal substances at his home. She also demanded an investigation against the doctor who prescribed him ketamine as a part of infusion therapy.

Kayti Edwards makes new claims about Matthew Perry’s addiction

Kayti Edwards and Matthew Perry were in a relationship back in 2006. Despite their brief romance, they remained in touch for years. In fact, she was also his assistant in 2010 and allegedly last spoke to him when he released his memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing in 2022. The former flame now claims the 17 Again actor yearned to be in the water when he was high.

In a conversation with The Sun, Kayti Edwards revealed, “One time, his neighbor in Hollywood Hills found Matthew naked and high in his swimming pool. I had to go over there and get him out of his neighbor’s pool. He had a thing with water when he was doing drugs. He always wanted to be in the pool or the Jacuzzi.”

Matthew called himself “Mattman” when he was high?

We all know Matthew would refer to himself as Mattman often. He was obsessed with Batman, so he developed an alter ego. But Kayti claims that the character would come out only when Perry would be intoxicated.

She revealed, “I was around when he was getting high, although I was not getting high with him, and when I would say maybe he should cool it a little bit with the drugs, he would say, ‘No, I’m Mattman.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Matthew Perry had proposed to his ex-fiance under the influence of drugs

Previously, Matthew Perry’s fiance, Molly Hurwitz, had also hinted at suffering a lot of “pain” and knowing him as a “very different man.” He had also confessed to proposing to her under the influence of 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone.

Matthew Perry broke his engagement with Molly Hurwitz in 2021.

Jennifer Aniston claimed he was happy hours before his death

The actor was almost $9 million trying to adopt a sober life. As per Jennifer Aniston, he was pretty happy and certainly not in pain hours before his death. She was speaking to him in the early morning of October 28, 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: “Matthew Perry Wasn’t Happy, Talked About 12 Vicodin A Day” Despite Friends Major Success, George Clooney Unveils Heartbreaking Details!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News