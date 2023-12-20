Matthew Perry passed away on 28 October 2023. He was found dead in the hot jacuzzi of his LA home. The cause of death was determined to be acute levels of ketamine. We all know that he struggled with drug addiction almost all his life. Long-time pal George Clooney now claims the late star wasn’t happy even during Friends. Scroll below for more details!

Many have come forward to share their unfiltered experience with Matthew after his demise. His ex-fiance Molly Hurwitz even hinted at the “pain” she suffered when their engagement was called off. An anonymous friend recently claimed that the late actor lied about being sober. In fact, he was suffering from addiction till his last day, if sources are to be believed.

George Clooney shares unknown details about Matthew Perry

In an interview with Deadline, George Clooney shared, “I knew Matt when he was 16 years old. We used to play paddle tennis together. He’s about 10 years younger than me. And he was a great, funny, funny, funny kid.”

During the conversation, George Clooney shared that Matthew Perry had always dreamed of being a part of a sitcom. He would often share his wish with Richard Kind, Grant Heslov, and Clooney when he was a kid. But when he finally got Friends, he wasn’t the “happiest man on earth” as he thought he would be.

Matthew Perry wasn’t happy despite Friends’ success!

Despite fulfilling his childhood dream, George says Matthew “wasn’t happy.” Bagging Friends “didn’t bring him joy or happiness or peace” to our Chandler Bing.

Many wouldn’t know, but George Clooney spent a lot of time with Matthew Perry as they shot their respective shows, ER (1994-2009) and Friends (1994-2004), side by side at the same NBC soundstage.

Matthew Perry talked about “12 Vicodin a day”: George Clooney

George Clooney recalled, “We just knew that he (Matthew Perry) wasn’t happy, and I had no idea he was doing, what, 12 Vicodin a day and all the stuff he talked about, all that heartbreaking stuff. And it also just tells you that success and money and all those things it doesn’t just automatically bring you happiness. You have to be happy with yourself and your life.”

It seems Matthew Perry’s life was more tragic than any of us knew. But it’s commendable how he always managed to make us smile, irrespective of his struggles.

More about Matthew Perry’s addiction

Matthew struggled with drug and alcohol addiction almost all his life. In fact, he revealed during Friends reunion episode that he doesn’t remember shooting for as many as three seasons. It was during Seasons 3-6 when Perry was deep under the influence of illegal substances and didn’t remember his time on the sets.

About Friends

Friends also starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. The cast members shared a close bond despite the conclusion of the sitcom. They also attended Matthew’s funeral in Los Angeles, which took place a week after his death.

As per several rumors, Jennifer Aniston is planning a special evening with her Friends in memory of Matthew Perry. The cozy evening is scheduled for the holidays and will be attended by Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc.

