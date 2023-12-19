After failing to get a date with Shakira, Tom Cruise is now allegedly romancing the ex-wife of Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov. As per reports, Cruise was spotted with Elsina Khayrova, a Russian socialite, at a party in London. The Top Gun star reportedly went out for dinner with the socialite on Friday night at a luxe hotel and was immersed in her words.

When it comes to Tom’s dating life, the actor has been in quite a many relationships! He was married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. The actor dated celebs like Hayley Atwell [his MI 7 co-star], Cher, Melissa Gilbert, and more. Most recently, he was linked to Shakira, but the Hips Don’t Lie singer allegedly rejected his advances.

On Friday night, Tom Cruise went to dinner with Elsina Khayrova in London at the restaurant Novikov. He reportedly rented an entire floor for his date, and as per an onlooker, the actor seemed very loved and hung on to every word his beautiful date was saying. Meanwhile, an insider told the Sun that the Mission Impossible star and his rumored lady love seemed physically close. Elsina wore a sparkly dress and a black fur coat. Tom’s American security guard was also at the spot and stepped when a hotel staff asked for a photograph.

The media outlet also reported that Tom Cruise ordered lobster, seafood, and sushi dishes at the restaurant. Fancy mocktails accompanied their fancy food. The source added that Tom tipped the staff over $100 before leaving with Elsina through the side door. The insider said, “It was a smooth operation.”

A few days back, Elsina Khayrova’s former husband Dmitry Testkov told Daily Mail that irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anyone else, Elsina has expensive and luxurious tastes. He said, “Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open.” The oligarch also revealed that his 36-year-old ex-wife was never a fan of Cruise, but he’s sure that has changed.

When Tom Cruise and Elsian Khayrova were seen at the party in London, an attendee revealed that they arrived together and were inseparable. The insider added the alleged couple spent most of the night dancing. They even exited the party together in the early morning hours.

