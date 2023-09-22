Shakira is one of the most popular artists in the world, with a crazy fan following globally. The Colombian singer isn’t just a huge name in the music industry but also in the fashion industry and never misses an opportunity to give us style goals with her chic and fashionable wardrobe. On to the series of new events, the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer confessed about not driving any s*xy cars but a Toyota Sienna and revealed the only s*xy thing she has in her house. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The Colombian singer is one of the most followed female celebrities on social media, with over 89 million followers on Instagram. For the last year, Shakira has been making headlines for her personal life after her long-term partner, Gerard Pique, cheated on her, and they parted ways soon after.

In a conversation with Billboard, Shakira opened up about driving a total soccer mom car, i.e., a Toyota Sienna; she was asked if she loves driving and said, “Yes. I still drive myself. I drive a total soccer mom car: a Toyota Sienna. Not s*xy at all. There are no s*xy cars in my house. The only s*xy thing in my house is me. (Laughs.)”

Haha, we would totally agree with that. There’s no denying that she’s one of the s*xiest artists in the world, and can you believe she’s over 46 years old? Ugh, those genes are really something.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Sienna retails at a starting price of Rs 28 lakh in India and goes up to almost 42 lakh.

What are your thoughts on Shakira calling herself the s*xiest thing in her house? Do you agree with her? LOL.

