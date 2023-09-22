Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were once the ‘It’ couple of Hollywood who always managed to make headlines for their loud fashion choices. Kanye and Kim, earlier fondly known as Kimye, were also one of the wealthiest couples and therefore, never thought twice before splurging their hard-earned money. Though they once joined the list of celebrities spending big moolah on bizarre purchases. Scroll down to know the details.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got married in 2014. They got blessed with four kids, namely North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The two high-profile stars, however, parted ways in 2022. Kanye is now married to Bianca Censori whereas Kim is now being linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

Speaking of bizarre purchases of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, according to The Daily Mail, the two shelled out nearly a million dollars on gold-plated toilets for their $11 million Bel-Air mansion. This happened way back in 2013 and to be specific, Kanye and Kim spent a massive $750,000 on four gold-plated toilets. The publication shared that Kanye and Kim also got their hands on six special-edition beds for $174,000 each. The beds were from a company which supplies to London’s Savoy Hotel.

If this was not enough, the Grammy-winning rapper also spent his money on expensive items for their kitchen. A Swarovski-encrusted fridge freezer was apparently bought by Kanye along with almost $1 million worth of Electrolux appliances.

A source at the time spilled the beans saying, “’They expect the interior to cost twice as much as the property. They’re spending more than a million on a security system alone.”

If reports are to be believed, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian also included a hair and a make up salon in their luxurious mansion along with an outdoor pool, basketball court, movie theater and custom gym.

A source added, “It’s so exciting for them. The house is gorgeous. And they really wanted and needed the privacy.” Kanye, as of 2023, is valued at a whopping $400 million whereas Kim enjoys a net worth of $1.8 billion.

