American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian rose to fame in the mid-2000s through her appearances on reality television and her savvy use of social media platforms. She is well known for her appearance in Keeping Up with Kardashians. Her life is marred with controversies.

One of the most infamous controversies was the 2002 s*x tape with singer Ray J, which was leaked online and caused a media frenzy around Kim’s life. Much of the show’s first season focused on Kim’s s*x tape. However, the model had a full-circle moment only last year.

Despite Kim Kardashian’s desire to move beyond the controversy surrounding her leaked s*x tape, it has resurfaced 15 years later to haunt her again. TMZ reports that a snippet from the premiere episode of “The Kardashians” shows Kim’s eldest son, Saint, presenting her with a pop-up advertisement claiming to possess unreleased footage from her previous s*x tape with Ray J. This incident throws Kim into a state of “frenzy,” prompting her to urgently contact her legal team and instruct them to monitor any potential unseen content vigilantly. While the star expresses being “99.9% sure” that there is no additional footage beyond what was leaked years ago, she remains prepared to pursue legal action should any such material emerge.

“It was clickbait insinuating that if you click on it, there was going to be a new s*x tape coming out,” Kim K explained in the episode. “Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. But I died inside.”

The emotionally charged scene depicts Kim Kardashian issuing threats of legal action against anyone involved in disseminating the footage, even reaching out to her then-husband, Kanye West, to share the distressing situation. Kim told him: “I almost died when Saint thought it was funny.”

According to Kim and her team, the only footage obtained by Kanye was innocuous content from a plane ride and a club during the couple’s trip to Mexico. While Kim maintains her belief that no further explicit material exists, her newfound fame and resources have propelled her to take proactive measures to prevent a recurrence of the original ordeal.

