Kourtney Kardashian and her famous siblings Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have shared tons of bizarre content with their fans during Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney. The reality star never shies away from talking about her private life, and once made headlines when she appeared on Conan O’Brien’s talk show and spoke openly about her v*gina. Scroll down to know what really happened.

Kourtney, on the personal front, is currently expecting her first baby with her musician husband Travis Barker. The former keeps her fans posted regularly about her pregnancy via social media.

Going back to 2010 when Kourtney Kardashian raised quite a few eyebrows after it was revealed what she used to make her v*gina shine. According to The Huffpost, the Kardashians appeared on Conan to discuss their love lives, personal care, and grooming tips. A conversation relayed around a discussion of their Twitter accounts, when Kourtney told Conan O’Brien, “I told Khloe that I found her s*x mask under my bed, that she’s been looking for, and then she wrote me back, ‘Oh my god, I found your jar of mayonnaise that you use on your v*gina.’”

Kourtney Kardashian continued, “And we were talking back and forth and people were like, what does mayonnaise on your v*gina do? And we said it makes it shine like the top of the Chrysler Building.” Kim Kardashian apparently got a bit pissed with the conversation as she stated, “Don’t you guys realize that most of our fans are under the age 18 and you are bad influences on them? Talking about putting mayonnaise on your thing is not appropriate.”

This was not the first time Kourtney Kardashian publicly spoke about her v*gina. She in 2022 shared all the bizarre objects she put down there to get pregnant with Travis Barker.

“I did lose 5lbs but it wasn’t the goal. The goal was to lose all the toxins and it gives you a clean egg,” said Kourtney adding, “Then I did a Yoni steam and I want to buy you all a Yoni steam. It’s so good for your v*gina, you put roses and stuff in there.” The idea, of course, was quickly turned down by her siblings.

Kourtney Kardashian most recently made headlines after she revealed that she underwent “urgent fetal surgery” to save the life of her unborn baby.

