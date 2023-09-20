Eva Longoria is a woman of many layers, and her open personality has been proof of the same. She has never shied away from speaking her mind and being brutally honest about her personal life. Once, in a candid interview, the diva gave a little too much information about her bedroom secrets that might leave you wondering, ooh, what a woman she is! Scroll ahead and get that scoop!

Eva is not only known for being an actress but also for carving her path as a producer and director. However, she is most popularly known for portraying Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives, which made her receive quite a few awards and nominations.

Eva Longoria has always shown her s*x positive side to her fans and never shied away from talking about her experiences. Once, in an interview with The Sun, Eva expressed a few of her bedroom kinks and shared that she likes being ‘tied up’ during s*x. She even explained how she’s “not averse to being tied up with silk scarves”.

Eva further explained how she likes her man to take charge as she submits to her partner in bed. Eva Longoria added, “I like a man to take charge, there’s something very s*xy about being submissive.”

Earlier in another interview, Eva expressed she wished men “knew how to touch women”. She even claimed that she taught her lovers how to have s*x and then found herself unlucky in finding partners. Longoria said, “I’ve taught all my lovers to have s*x, although every time I do that, they leave me and go to pleasure another woman.”

For the unversed, the actress has been married to José Bastón (her third husband) since 2016.

Well, what are your thoughts about Eva Longoria’s opinions?

