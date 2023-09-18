Looks like Kanye West is having a difficult time hiring models for his renowned brand Yeezy after he landed in a soup in Italy with his NSFW pictures. The hip-hop heavyweight recently posted an open call for models for a gig in Italy via his Yeezy Instagram. Kanye has never shared a request earlier for models as it looks like that his image might have been hampered after the NSFW controversy.

Ye is currently in Italy with his new wife Bianca Censori. The two have been spotted multiple times in public while hanging out together. Bianca has been making headlines for donning n*de outfits and many have been claiming that she is trying to fill in the shoes of Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Speaking of Kanye West, according to the Sun, the rapper decided to take the help of social media to seek models for his brand Yeezy. As per the publication, Kanye posted the open call in a handwritten script on a background looking very similar to a parchment paper. “Models needed for our design atelier in Florence, Italy,” said Kanye adding, “Send photos and socials to models@yeezy.com.”

The same caption was also written in Italian to send the message clearly. Kanye, apart from his music is also known to be a huge fashion icon. However, post the Italian boat controversy, it appears, the rapper is facing roadblocks to wrap up his shoot for Yeezy.

KANYE WEST Looking For Models For YEEZY ATELIER In Florence Italy 👀 pic.twitter.com/YXMRgcLioo — HypeNeverDies (@HypeNeverDies) September 17, 2023

Kanye West and Bianca Censori got banned from a boat company in Italy after the former flashed his b*tt during a boat ride in Venice. The rapper was spotted with his pants down as his wife rested her head in his lap.

The Grammy-winning rapper is reportedly under investigation but looking at his latest social media post, it seems, modelling agencies might be avoiding working with him.

Kanye and Bianca have been enjoying their time around Europe. The duo was clicked in Germany recently as they were spotted enjoying kebabs in public. The two also visited major cities like Milan, Venice, and Rome.

