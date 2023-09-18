English singer-songwriter Adele recently expressed her desire to expand her family soon and now she has sparked wedding rumours as she referred to her boyfriend of two years, Rich Paul, as husband during her event at Las Vegas, making fans wonder if she has already tied the knot with Rich.

For the unversed, the 35-year-old singer already has 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki and has revealed that she wants another child and is already thinking about potential baby names.

The speculations started when a female fan asked the 35-year-old Grammy winner to marry her at the Las Vegas show. In response to this, Adele said, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.” When the fan insisted on her further saying, “Can you try?”, the singer replied, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Following this, fans started speculating if Adele is already married to Rich since she called him ‘husband’. Some of them even pointed out that the ‘Someone Like You’ singer has been wearing a pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger for about a year. Though Adele had clarified that it wasn’t an engagement ring, she simply likes high end jewelry, fans are not convinced.

Considering the fact that Adele already has a child, one user said, “No.stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED,” while another said, “Wait you’re telling me Adele is married??” A third comment read, “Her husband??? omgg Adele Paul???”

For the unversed, Adele and Rich went public with their relationship in July 2021 for the first time when they were clicked together at an NBA basketball game. Later, in an interview with Rolling Stone, the ‘Hello’ singer described her sports agent boyfriend as ‘incredible’ and ‘openhearted’ She also expressed how their romance was the “easiest” one she’s ever experienced.

During a show in June, Adele revealed that she wanted to be married again and said, “I intend to be married to the rest of my life to my man.”

Meanwhile, Rich Paul is LeBron James‘ agent and has three kids from a previous relationship.

