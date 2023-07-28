LeBron James says his son Bronny James’ health is “great”.

The NBA star, 38, made the statement three days after the 18-year-old suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice.

He tweeted on Thursday (27.07.23): “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful.

“Everyone (is) doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

Bronny was practicing with his college team at the University of Southern California on Monday (24.07.23) when he went into cardiac arrest, and he was rushed to a hospital where he was treated in an intensive care unit and eventually transported to general care.

LeBron’s spokesperson said in a statement a day later: “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

The athlete – who also has son Bryce, 16, and eight-year-old daughter Zhuri, was seen visiting Bronny at a Cedars-Sinai hospital, Los Angeles, after the scare.

TMZ Sports reported the USC player was “doing much better,” leaving his father “relieved.”

A source told the outlet: “(LeBron and his wife Savannah James) seem to have gotten enough reassurance from his doctors to tamp down the fear.”

Bronny made headlines for his standout performance at Sierra Canyon High School before committing to USC in May.

The teen told Sports Illustrated in LeBron’s August 2022 cover story he felt “born” to play the sport.

He added: “I feel like the path was already chosen. My dad is cool enough to let me take whatever path I want if I wanted to not pursue basketball. But I think basketball is going to be my thing, for sure.”

