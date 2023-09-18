Ben Affleck, who has been married to Jennifer Lopez for more than a year, might have called trouble upon himself after he was spotted sharing a warm hug with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Social media users were quick to react to the news, with many calling Garner a homewrecker. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner often hang out together for co-parenting. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three kids together. The two Hollywood stars were together from 2005 until 2018. Affleck last year married Jennifer Lopez, and they recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to OK! Magazine, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner apparently shared an intimate moment and their fans are not about it. Affleck and Garner were spotted in a car along with their 14-year-old daughter Seraphina. The two were clicked in the car while sharing a cozy hug as they smiled at each other. Affleck and Garner happily leaned into each other as their daughter sat in the backseat. It was reported that Affleck then drove Garner to her car. The actress was then seen getting out of the vehicle and leaving the spot.

Take a look:

Ben Affleck has been accused of cheating on his wife Jennifer Lopez with his ex Jennifer Garner after their intimate photos in a car went viral on the internet. pic.twitter.com/6I0F1Vf2rt — Decode Daily (@DecodeDaily) September 18, 2023

Interestingly, it was recently reported that Jennifer Garner might reprise her role of Elektra in Deadpool 3 which might also see Ben Affleck in the role of Daredevil. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Social media users took to Twitter to take a dig at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner after their latest meet-up. One user stated, “Jennifer Garner is a homewrecking bi*ch and Ben Affleck is a cheating drunk. Let them toxic exes be together. JLO needs to grab all her money and run. This is not co-parenting this is cheating.”

Another user stated, “I hope these two become broke and Ben drinks himself into outerspace for the pain they have caused JLO.” One person added, “I pray God gives them the karma these two trashy humans deserve.”

The next one commented, “To think JLO spent a whole year writing an album dedicated to Nen only for him to cheat on her. Hell no.” An individual stated, “Old hag Jennifer Garner trying to put the moves on her ex now married Ben Affleck. Gross what a real classy lady.”

A person concluded, “Of course she is happy she was caught making the moves on her newly married ex-husband in his car on Friday. Maybe if she breaks up his marriage then he can come back and sleep on her couch and drink a bottle of booze every night like the good old days.”

What do you have to say about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s latest meet up? Reach out to us and for more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man Destroyed All His 33 Armors Because Of This Heartbreaking ‘Pepper Pots’ Reason? Made A Comeback Over His Obsession Of Becoming A Hero

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News