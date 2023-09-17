Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man has several conspiracy theories as Marvel fans love to dig minute details from his movies. Now, a new theory is doing the rounds on the Internet which questions as to why Iron Man destroyed all his 33 armors before Avengers: Age of Ultron. Iron Man played by Downey has a personal connection behind why he made such a shocking move. Scroll down to know the details.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man was released in 2008 followed by a part two in 2010. The actor again reprised the role in the third part in the year 2013. Interestingly, Avengers: Age of Ultron came out in 2015 but till then all the 33 armors of Iron Man were already destroyed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Screen Rant, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark loved developing high-end gadgets but apparently due to prioritize his relationship with Pepper Potts played by Gwyneth Paltrow in the Iron Man movies, he decided to give up his 33 armors. It is also rumoured that Tony Stark was obsessed with constantly improving the technology that also led him to come back from his retirement. It also won’t be wrong to say that Iron Man was also obsessed about being a hero- the reason being he later got back into action. Downey’s Iron Man dealt with anxiety and PTSD and to cope, he aggressively designed multiple Iron Man suits aptly called the Iron Legion.

However, let’s not forget how Iron Man also designed a Clean Slate Protocol- a command which would destroy all the Iron Man suits on a single command given to J.A.R.V.I.S. We all remember how Iron Man fought with Aldrich Killian in Iron Man 3 but later destroyed all his armors sending the Marvel fans into a frenzy.

If theories are to be believed, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man almost lost Pepper Potts in during the Battle on the Norco shown in Iron Man 3 which led him to destroy all his 33 armors. He apparently wanted to show how important she was to him and that his Iron Man suits meant nothing in front of her.

In one of the scenes, Iron Man even extracts the shrapnel near his heart dropping a hint that he might be retiring only to come back in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Also, we cannot ignore the fact that Tony Stark was obsessed of being a hero and this was one of his greatest tragedies.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Russell Brand Dumped Katy Perry Via A Text Labelling Her A ‘Plastic, Constructed, Mindless Celebrity’ & Leaving Her Shattered In Bed For Two Weeks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News