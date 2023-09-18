What is Amber Heard’s worth today? That’s a constant question piquing the interests of several followers across the globe. The Aquaman 2 actress spent a lot of money on her legal team while battling a defamation suit against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. There were also wild rumours that ex-boyfriend Elon Musk was helping her financially. The answer to the aforementioned question is a drastic decrease in wealth that will leave fans worried. Scroll below for all the details!

During the $50 million Virginia trial, Amber was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to her ex-husband. Of course, she didn’t have that kind of money because her reported net worth before the legal drama was $10 million in total. She eventually settled the case for $1 million.

Amber Heard has been living her life peacefully in Spain along with girlfriend Bianca Butti and her daughter Oonagh. However, before going low-key, she sold her three-bedroom; three-bathroom abode in California. While many thought she made a hefty profit as she bought the house for $570,000 in 2019 but sold it for $1.05 million, reality seems to be much different.

As most know, Amber Heard has splurged millions hiring the best attorneys in order to fight Johnny Depp, she eventually had to face a massive loss. Not only has her reputation and Hollywood career faced a huge dent, her net worth has witnessed a 95% drop.

Yes, you heard that right. As per a report by CooPWB, Amber has a reported net worth of $500,000 in 2023. This is a massive dip from her previous $10 million mark. It is clear that the lawsuit against Johnny Depp has caused a huge impact on the actress.

On the professional front, Amber Heard will be next seen in Aquaman 2 opposite Jason Momoa.

