Robert Downey Jr is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood but the road to the numero uno spot was not an easy one. The Iron Man star’s drug addiction and him getting jailed is a very known fact. But did you guys know Downey’s fast food addiction really helped him getting off the drugs. Yes, the actor once ordered from a popular fast food chain and things soon changed for him. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Robert Downey Jr is currently basking in the success of his latest release Oppenheimer. The film helmed by Christopher Nolan recently crossed the massive $900 million mark at the box office globally.

Speaking of how Robert Downey Jr got rid of his drug addiction, according to The Social Man, the Hollywood A-lister in an interview shared how a terrible burger from Burger King helped him in the deed. “I have to thank Burger King, It was such a disgusting burger I ordered,” recalled Downey adding, “I had that, and this big soda, and I thought something really bad was going to happen.” According to reports, Downey later dumped all the drugs into the sea and decided right there and then that he needed to clean up his act.

We must also tell you that a famous scene of Robert Downey Jr asking for two American cheeseburgers from the first Iron Man was a homage to his fast food incident. In the scene, Downey asks Happy played by Jon Favreau to get him two American cheeseburgers as he was famished after just returning from being held hostage in the Middle East.

Robert Downey Jr is completely sober for close to 15 years. In an interview regarding his drug addiction, he once told Oprah Winfrey about the time he was caught driving n*ked in a Porsche. He was apparently throwing imaginary rats out of a window.

He later revealed it to a judge that it happened because of a bout of ‘cocaine psychosis’ adding, “It’s like a got a loaded shotgun in my mouth, my finger on the trigger and I like the taste of the gun metal.”

