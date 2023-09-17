Nick Cannon is quite a popular name in Hollywood and often makes headlines for his personal life. The host was once married to singer Mariah Carey, and their separation was once the talk of Tinseltown, and is currently in a relationship with Bre Tiesi. On to the series of new events, fans are now reacting to ‘Male contraceptive’ pills being effective to 99%, and netizens are having a field day while trolling Nick for being a father to twelve kids and saying he should be the one taking the pills. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nick is quite popular on social media and has over 6 million followers on Instagram. He often gives a sneak peek into her personal life on the platform and is trolled for having kids one after the other.

Now, discussing the latest scoop, Memezar took to their official Instagram account and shared a meme about male contraceptive pills. The caption in the picture read, “JUST IN: A new birth control pill for men has been shown to be 99% effective”. The meme also had a fan reaction: “Nick Cannon need to take these pills immediately.”

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMEZAR • MEMES & MEME-CULTURE (@memezar)

Reacting to Nick’s post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “It should be compulsory for all men. Stop all the unwanted shit.”

Another user commented, “Wow more effective than woman birth control, but still going to be used least”

A third commented, “But sadly they won’t take it…the side effects 😢”

A fourth commented, “Is that hard to use protection?!!!”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Nick Cannon regarding the male contraceptive pill on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

