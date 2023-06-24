Nick Cannon “f**** up” all the time when it comes to juggling the needs of his children and their mothers.

The ‘Masked Singer‘ host – who fathered twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, six, Powerful Queen, two, and eight-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell; two-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and seven-month-old Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, nine months, with LaNisha Cole; and Halo, six months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott – reflected on a recent situation when two of his children fell ill at the same time and he wasn’t able to support the needs of them and their moms.

Speaking on ‘The Language of Love With Dr. Laura Berman, the host said: “There was something going on, you know, nothing serious. But kids, you get these scares with them or these weird symptoms, or whatever.

“And so one of the babies, I don’t know how many babies you have together, but your baby together was having some health concerns and she needed you emotionally.”

Nick said: “Another baby had a health concern and needed a prescription.”

Laura added: “And so you, being the father, kids come first, and you were like, ‘OK, I can do both! ‘I’m going to go get the medicine [for this baby],’ but [the other mother] needed you.”

Her guest admitted: “I was willing to be there physically but I don’t know if I was available at the level she needed me emotionally…

“And because of past trauma and triggers of me not being there, I probably was looking like I wasn’t prioritising.”

The podcast host noted some of the women have “wounds” and “compare to each other”.

Nick agreed: “Yeah, because I f*** up all the time! And my f***-ups usually are because just of like, malpractice. Just being a dumb man. I didn’t do what I said I was going to do, I forgot to call or I was late.”

The 42-year-old star also admitted he recently accidentally sent a Mother’s Day card to one woman which was intended for a different parent of his children.

He concluded: “There’s nothing ever manipulative or vindictive. But things happen.”

