Shaquille O’Neal – better known as Shaq, maybe 7ft 1”, but it seems like he, too, has suffered in not scoring himself a date while on Tinder. The four-time NBA champion – who is a sports analyst and a businessman now and has a net worth of $400 million, once joined the platform and even matched; however, it didn’t go as planned.

While on a talk show in 2021, the three-time NBA Finals MVP revealed that a girl on the dating app once turned him down despite begging her to meet him for coffee. Read on to know all about it.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2021, Shaquille O’Neal opened up about trying to score a date via Tinder and his unusual experience on the dating app. Shaq said, “I signed up for Tinder. Put in my name and I tried to make a person meet me. And they didn’t believe it was me. Nobody believed it was me. I was like, ‘It’s me. It’s Shaq.’ And she said like, ‘No you’re not.’ She said, ‘Shaq would never be on this.’ So, I had to hit delete. I had to delete my account.”

Shaq continued, “She was hot too. I was like, I’m just five minutes… please just meet me at Starbucks. And she was like, ‘No.’ Check out this YouTube short of Shaquille O’Neal talking about Tinder and his failed attempt to secure a date on it here:

If the 7ft 1” tall former basketball player, who currently has assets worth around $400 million, cannot get lucky on Tinder, do you think you can? In the comments, let us know what you think of Shaq’s Tinder experience.

