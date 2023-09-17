Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been making headlines ever since they began stepping out during their vacation in Italy. The duo is being hit by all kinds of scandals due to controversial public appearances. While Kanye’s boat ride in which he exposed his b*tt caused a stir among Italian citizens, Bianca is nowhere behind as she is going braless in her skin-fit bodysuits that match her complexion with plunging necklines and roaming around the European country. Amid her latest NSFW outfits, Reddit users have shared their opinions as they try to understand the reason behind the Australian beauty’s fashion choices.

Ahead of his marriage to Bianca, the American rapper was married to Kim Kardashian. The two tied the knot in 2014 and called it quits in 2021 after Kim filed for divorce, which was finalised last year. They share their four kids.

Bianca Censori is Yeezy’s architectural designer who married Kanye West earlier this year. The couple has been turning heads with their outings in Italy and how. To date, Bianca has worn all kinds of sheer body-hugging outfits and ditched her bra in many of them. She even wore a cushion during one of her public appearances.

As the Donda rapper and Bianca are the most-talked-about couple on the internet, netizens recently reacted to the latter’s fashion game as they tried to decode the reason behind her skimpy looks. A Reddit user mentioned Kanye West must be using Bianca’s outfits to take a dig at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s company, SKIMS. The user wrote, “Is he dressing his wife in spandex to insult Skims?”

A second one penned, “He’s dressing her Spanx, which is practically the same clothing Kim sells Skims. Is Kanye making Bianca wear spanks to insult Kim publicly and passively? Spanks is Kim’s #1 competition,” while another one had a different idea and wrote, “Maybe Kim is actually having her dressed in Skims, and this is the most attention-grabbing advertisement I’ve ever seen.”

Some netizens also sided with Bianca Censori, mentioning how she is a fashion architect. One also wrote, “Skims was literally Yeezy before he gave it to Kim. Do your research.“

