Dakota Johnson needs no introduction. The actress, who made the entire world go gaga over her acting skills, is among the most beloved stars of Hollywood. She has starred with several stars so far and is now all set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. While her acting career is thriving, the actress’ fashion A-game is something that we are a fan of, especially her beachy outfits that never fail to turn heads. Once, the Fifty Shades of Grey star slipped into a neat white monokini and flaunted her stunning physique in it.

Despite her famous parents, Dakota made her name in the industry by herself. After staring off with small roles, her breakthrough came with the R-rated film franchise Fifty Shades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 33-year-old actress enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Her fans never fail to shower her with love and check out her every look. Coming back to her beachwear, Dakota Johnson once donned a sleeveless white monokini.

The swimwear had spaghetti straps with a deep neck through which she gave us a sneak peek into her s*xy cl*avage. She flaunted her s*xy legs through the look as she walked barefoot on the sand. Her tattoo was visible on her arm as she put her perfectly sculpted physique on display. While she did not wear any kind of accessories, she did wear a matching cap. Although it was a total mismatch, it seems that the Persuasion actress was trying to keep it cool as she flipped it backwards.

Dakota Johnson seemingly left her locks open as she recently had a swimming session. Check out her look on Pinterest here.

On the work front, the actress is set to make her MCU debut with a titular role in the upcoming film Madame Web. The movie will also cast Sydney Sweeney and Emma Roberts, among others.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Turns Up The Heat As She Slips Into A Seducing Sheer Lace Dress & An Itsy-Bitsy Tiny Bikini Flaunting Her Toned Body & Assets, No Wonder Justin Bieber Can’t Keep His Hands Off Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News