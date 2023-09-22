Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori, are currently the hot topic in Europe as they are leaving no stone unturned to grab attention. The couple has been vacationing in Italy and stepping out in some off-beat outfits. While Ye is hiding himself completely, he once missed out on one detail and exposed his b*tt during a boat ride. On the other hand, his wife is opting for racy outfits catsuits in nude colours, and with plunging necklines. A new video of the duo has now come out as they took it to the streets of Florence, Italy with Kanye clicking Bianca’s pictures, while people crowded around them. Here’s how netizens reacted to the clip and Bianca’s outfit and dragged Kim Kardashian to the conversation.

Kanye was earlier married to Kim Kardashian for years since 2014. A few weeks after their divorce was finalised, the American rapper tied the knot with Bianca, Yeezy’s architectural designer.

The rapper and his new wife are currently having the time of their lives on their extended Italy vacation. They are taking to the streets of the European country and slipping into the most off-beat outfits. Recently Kanye was in his usual black attire in which only a small part of his face was visible. On the other hand, Bianca Censori wore nude leggings and paired them with a matching sleeveless bodysuit. The bodysuit featured an extremely deep neck through which Bianca put her b*sty cl*avage on display.

As per the clip shared by an Instagram handle @welcome_to_florence, people crowded around the couple as they walked on the streets. The Donda rapper, unfazed by the crowd, asked Bianca Censori to pose as he clicked her pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome To Florence (@welcome_to_florence)

Netizens reacted to the clip and trolled Kanye West for his fashion choices. One wrote, “But if everyone always recognizes him, why does he keep wearing his turban?” while another penned, “Kanye is giving the audience a show with his wife.”

An Instagram user also trolled Bianca Censori’s outfit and wrote, “But is she wearing Peter Pan’s tights?”

“Go home, tourist,” wrote another.

One also dragged Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to the discussion as they wrote, “Bro he’s showing y’all he can make another kim.”

One also commented, “Imagine being fully covered & your wife n*ked.”

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comments.

