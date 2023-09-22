Shakira was fully “dedicated” to Gerard Pique during their relationship.

The 46-year-old singer split from the retired soccer star in 2022, and Shakira admits that the break-up has changed her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chart-topping star – who now lives in Miami with their sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven – told Billboard: “I was dedicated to him. To the family, to him. It was very difficult for me to attend to my professional career while in Barcelona.

Shakira added, “It was complicated logistically to get a collaborator there. I had to wait for agendas to coincide or for someone to deign to come. I couldn’t leave my children and just go somewhere to make music outside my house. It was hard to maintain the rhythm.

“Sometimes I had ideas I couldn’t lock down. Right now, I have an idea and I can immediately collaborate with whomever I want to. Something inescapable about Miami, Los Angeles, the US in general is I have the logistical and technical support, the resources, the tools, the people. Living in Spain, all that was on hold.”

Shakira believes her music career became a “third priority” during her time with Gerard, 36.

Despite this, Shakira acknowledges that it’s tough to manage her music career while being a single mom.

The singer shared: “Now I can release music at a faster clip, although sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of a pop star aren’t compatible. I have to put my kids to bed, go to the recording studio; everything is uphill.

“When you don’t have a husband who can stay home with the kids, it’s constant juggling because I like to be a present mom and I need to be there every moment with my children: take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to play dates. And aside from that, I have to make money.”

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Takes The Little Black Dress Game To Another Level In A Crisscross Halterneck Outfit With Keyhole Cutout As She Flaunts Her Toned Body & S*xy Legs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News