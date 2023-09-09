Between all the explosions on the screen and at the Box Office by Oppenheimer and the pink domination of the globe quite literally by Barbie, there also existed a movie that had Tom Cruise in the lead and was made at a budget that placed it on the 15th position in the list of the movies made at a high budget. Yes, we are indeed talking about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One aka Mission Impossible 7. The movies released exactly 10 days before the release of the two magnum opuses and turns out there’s an upsetting Box Office update now.

For the unversed, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was the seventh installment in the franchise and the first of a sub-branch that opened with it. Alongside Cruise, it started Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and an ensemble. While the reviews were mixed the movie has a very good box office run initially.

Turns out it has now ended its run on the big screen and is off it after a good over one month, and the movie has earned over half a billion at the global Box office. But the sad part is that even with numbers so good it has still lost a $40 Million, making it a not so profitable affair for the producers. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Fandom Wire report, Mission Impossible 7 might have broken some records with the stunt and maybe the Box Office too, it has still not managed to create a dent for the people who produced the movie. The report suggest that the movie was made at a staggering cost of $291 Million, making it the 15th most expensive movie. Which means it had to earn something over $600 Million to break even.

But Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, aka Mission Impossible 7, has managed to earn $560 Million globally which is $40 Million less than the numbers required to break even. Tom Cruise Starrer has thus turned out to be a deal of loss for the makers. This could also be the effects of releasing the movie just ten days before Oppenheimer and Barbie hit shores. Both the movies are talking Billions in numbers, and that does say a lot about overshadowing every other film in the way.

