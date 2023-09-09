Everything that Disney does with the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point is eventually leading to the big battle that awaits by the end of Phase 6, Avengers: Secret Wars. The movie that sits at the end of Multiverse Saga in Phase 6 post Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is already a monster of an idea that takes us to the New Earth aka Battleworld aka The Void (as teased in Loki season 1). Now as the next movie that revolves around the blurring of timelines, Deadpool 3, shapes up, there are new updates.

Deadpool 3 marks the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of not just Ryan Reynolds but even Hugh Jackman, who is all set to reprise Wolverine alongside Reynolds’ Wade Wilson. We have already seen that the movie set to bring back many mutants from the Fox’s Marvel universe that now stands in the dark. The idea is to bring back the mutants including the X-Men and the veteran families including the Fantastic Four of the comic book universe.

Turns out all of this and more, led by our beloved Logan, will now lead to Avengers: Secret Wars aka Avengers 6. Reports have now suggested that Deadpool 3 will be directly setting base for Secret Wars with the events unfolding in the threequel. Read on to know everything you should know about the most exciting update of the day.

As per scoopster KC Walsh’s lastest post on X (formerly called Twitter), they have written, “#Deadpool 3 is a lead up to Secret Wars. Realities are collapsing n the TVA is picking heroes from these dying worlds to put them in the one universe (New Earth/Battleworld). Wolverine is choosen from the Fox universe n finds an imprisoned DP n they start their adventure to save Wolverines dying universe and friends.”

The tweet has only raised our excitement for the threequel and we cannot wait anymore. Deadpool 3 is slated for a September 6, 2024 release, according to last update. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

