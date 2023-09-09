Warner Bros has seen a wild rollercoaster ride in the past couple of years, and not just with the DC wing, the studio has seen a lot of duds even with the many other popular IPs they hold. But while the present has many things to offer, it may not be the best; the question that the studio is always asked is what they are doing with the Harry Potter franchise? Turns out even they aren’t happy with how they have criminally put two of their biggest IPs on the back burner for a decade as Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav talks about the same.

For the unversed, Harry Potter Franchise that kick started over two decades ago, saw the release of the last film in the franchise in 2011. Collecting $7.7 Billion at the Box Office throughout the run, the franchise has given the studio the pedestal that it stands on now. Similar is the nature of the turn of events for Lord Of The Rings, which was never touched again by the studio after the iconic three movies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as the studio moves forward and shapes a Harry Potter series, reviving the franchise ahead of facing a dud that the Fantastic Beasts franchise turned out to be, David Zaslav talks about how Warner Bros has underused these IPs and how they should have done better by not putting it in the back burner for ten long years. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

While talking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference (via Screenrant), David Zaslav said, “One of the other real strengths of Warner Bros. is we talk about the great IP that Warner Bros. owns. But, for us, the challenge is that our content, our great IP — ‘Harry Potter’, DC, ‘Lord of the Rings’ — that content has been underused. We haven’t done anything with ‘Harry Potter’ for more than a decade.”

“We haven’t done anything with ‘Lord of the Rings. We think there’s a lot of shareholder value in attaching a 10-year DC — a real plan around DC, bringing ‘Harry Potter’ back to HBO for 10 consecutive years, doing multiple movies of ‘Lord of the Rings’… When you put those franchises in, it’s the best-performing studio in the world. We need to deploy our best capital, and we need to do it with the best creative people in the world,” David Zaslav added.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: ‘Wanda’ Elizabeth Olsen Really Fired From The MCU? Scarlet Witch’s Future At Marvel Gets A Wild Update After A Series Of Upsetting Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News