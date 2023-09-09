In the wild scheme of things that have unfolded in the year 2023, none of us were even remotely expecting Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will head for a divorce. The couple that were straight out of a fairytale ever since they started dating, then they got married, and were bringing up their two children, suddenly gave the world shocker when the rumours of their separation made rounds and then Turner even confirmed it on her social media front. But breaking hearts now is a footage from the Jonas Brothers Concert.

Joe and Sophie who surfaced together for the first time in 2016, went on to get engaged in 2017. The two took the nuptial plunge in 2019 in Las Vegas, and then went on to welcome their first daughter in 2020, Willa. Two years later, they welcomed their second daughter in 2022. Almost a year later now the two are heading for a divorce.

Now as Sophie Turner has confirmed her divorce with Joe Jonas, the latter is not leaving her side as she voices his cryptic support amid rumours that are busy shaping Turner as the one who did wrong in the relationship. Joe has changed the lyrics of his song Hesitate at the recent Jonas Brothers Concert, and the fans cannot hold back their tears. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a viral video on X (formerly called Twitter), Joe Jonas surprisingly sung Hesitate, a song that talks about separation but also the love that still exists. He changes the lyric from “don’t be scared because I’m on your side” to “don’t be scared because I’m on her side” and sends the internet in a complete meltdown. Fans say he is cryptically hinting at his support for Sophie Turner amid the backlash she is facing.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “WAIT! Joe Jonas singing hesitate but changing the lyrics from “don’t be scared because I’m on your side” to “don’t be scared because I’m on her side” MAKES ME SOBBBBBBBBBB.” Another wrote, “funny how everyone’s so quick to judge joe jonas but nobody is talking about the fact that he still sang hesitate (a love song he wrote for sophie) on stage because he didn’t want to disappoint fans. that’s a strong and selfless human being.”

An emotional fan said, “if joe jonas can write hesitate about sophie & it still not work out, truly makes me believe love isn’t real :((.” Check out more reactions below.

WAIT! Joe Jonas singing hesitate but changing the lyrics from “don’t be scared because I’m on your side” to “don’t be scared because I’m on her side” MAKES ME SOBBBBBBBBBB 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/i5ji3LRonH — M Y A A :(: (@unwsoa) September 7, 2023

i’ll be so honest if i was joe jonas hesitate would he coming straight off my set list because why does he torture himself with that song every single night — abs🪩 (@cryingoutswift) September 7, 2023

funny how everyone’s so quick to judge joe jonas but nobody is talking about the fact that he still sang hesitate (a love song he wrote for sophie) on stage because he didn’t want to disappoint fans. that’s a strong and selfless human being. pic.twitter.com/efLIYDwsrc — victoria (@suckersforjonas) September 7, 2023

if joe jonas can write hesitate about sophie & it still not work out truly makes me believe love isn’t real :(( — chlo (@_chlo_nicole) September 7, 2023

