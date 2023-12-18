Matthew Perry passed away due to high ketamine doses in his body. The Friends star died on October 28, 2023. He was found dead in the hot jacuzzi of his LA home. Two months after his demise, a close friend made some serious allegations about his drug addiction. Scroll below for all the details!

Fans would know that Matthew struggled with drugs almost all his life. His last severe battle with drugs was at the age of 49 when he was hospitalized due to colon burst. He was in a coma for two weeks. Over the last few years, Perry had been living a sober life. He also expressed his wish to get married and embrace parenthood in a rare interview in December 2022.

Amid autopsy report going viral on the internet, a close friend of Matthew Perry, who chose to remain unnamed, accuses him of lying about his sobriety. They told DailyMail, “He lied to everyone about being clean. He never was. It’s very sad. The biggest lie he told was probably to himself.”

The friend added that Matthew Perry struggled with addiction till the very end. “He was quite a manipulative person when it came to his struggles with consumption, it was a fight, a battle, and he fought every day to the end,” said the source.

The news has surely come as a shock to most, as many believed Matthew Perry was finally on his sober journey. Jennifer Aniston also revealed in the latest interview that she spoke to her Friends co-star hours before his unfortunate death. He seemed happy and wasn’t struggling at all.

Meanwhile, Matthew’s cause of death has finally been revealed. As per the autopsy report, he had “acute levels of ketamine” in his body at the time of his death. It is a recreational drug used to treat anxiety, PTSD and depression. The level of drug in his body was similar to that of a “patient admitted to the hospital,” which affected his respiratory and cardiovascular system.

It was previously revealed that Matthew Perry spent almost $9 million trying to treat his addiction. His family recently announced a foundation in his memory. The organization will help victims suffering “from the disease of addiction.”

