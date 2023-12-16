Friends star Matthew Perry’s autopsy reports are finally here, and according to them, the actor passed away due to ketamine overdose. The actor had a long past of substance abuse but was clean for the past nineteen months. Similar to how Perry died of a drug overdose, several other celebs faced a similar fate, from Heath Ledger and Marilyn Monroe to Amy Winehouse and others. Here’s a list of a few celebrities who died because of substance abuse.

Matthew Perry passed away in October this year, and his death came as a big shock to his fans, who fell in love with him after watching him play Chandler Bing in Friends. His manner of death was drowning. Perry was found in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home. According to the prescriptions obtained from his house, there were no signs of illegal drugs.

Like Matthew Perry, many other celebrities passed away due to drug overdoses, and some died at young ages, too. This year, the Euphoria star Angus Cloud also passed away due to an accidental overdose. The cast of Friends and Euphoria paid their tributes to deceased fellow actors via social media, but they only left a massive void in the lives of their loved ones.

Here are some of the renowned celebrities, including Matthew Perry, who passed away due to a drug overdose:

1. Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger is still remembered for portraying Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Ledger passed away in 2008 after consuming a cocktail of prescription drugs, including oxycodone, hydrocodone, and diazepam.

2. Michael Jackson

In 2009, Michael Jackson passed away after an intake of multiple drugs, including propofol, lorazepam, midazolam, and diazepam. However, it was later termed as homicide as his personal physician reportedly administered the dosage.

3. Marilyn Monroe

The Hollywood actress is still known for her unparalleled beauty and infectious charm. Marilyn Monroe passed away at the age of thirty-six in 1962. She reportedly died of a barbiturate overdose.

4. Elvis Presley

Presley passed away in 1977. He was found dead in his bathroom, and according to the medical examiner, he died due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by consuming a large number of drugs. Elvis was known for his addiction to prescription drugs.

5. Judy Garland

The Wizard of Oz star died at the age of forty-seven in 1969 because of an accidental overdose of barbiturate overdose. Judy Garland had a history of mental and physical health issues and had been on stimulants and depressants from an early age, as per PBS.

6. Jim Morrison

The American singer-songwriter and poet was the lead vocalist of the rock band Doors. Jim Morrison tragically passed away in his twenties, reportedly due to heroin consumption, which resulted in a heart attack. He died in 1971.

7. Whitney Houston

The legendary singer died similarly to Matthew Perry. She drowned in her bathtub in Beverly Hilton Hills. She died due to drowning, while heart disease and cocaine use were listed as contributory factors.

8. Jimi Hendrix

Hendrix is considered one of the most influential guitarists of the 1960s, who passed away in 1970. Jimi passed away due to an overdose of sleeping pills.

9. Angus Cloud

Cloud came to limelight for his role in the popular series Euphoria, starring Zendaya in the lead. Angus passed away a few months before Matthew Perry died, i.e., in July this year at the age of 25, only due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs.

10. Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was found dead in his LA home, and as per his latest autopsy reports, he died due to the acute effects of ketamine. Ketamine is used as a recreational drug in some clinics to treat depression and more. The actor revealed in his memoir that taking ketamine helped him battle addiction and ease pain.

Matthew Perry’s funeral took place on November 3rd; his resting place is at Forest Lawn cemetery in the Hollywood Hills.

