Michael Jackson and Madonna are legends in the world of Music. The duo allegedly dated for a brief period in the 90s, and years after the death of MJ, his close friend, Flo Anthony, opened up about why the King and Queen of Pop drifted apart and broke up. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

MJ and Madonna met one another for the first time in the 80s when she was looking for a manager for herself. At that time, she was a rising star, while the Thriller crooner was already an accomplished musician. The Material Girl songstress revealed that Pop King was shy, and that intrigued her more. She even admitted wanting to work with MJ’s manager, Freddy DeMann, because DeMann managed MJ. After that, when the musical duo appeared at the Oscars together paired in white ensembles, the world got excited about them. But what happened then?

After the demise of Michael Jackson, appearing on James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke, Madonna spilled the beans on her relationship with Michael Jackson and told the host that she had a romantic moment with MJ. It stirred the media, and MJ’s friend Flo opened up about why the alleged couple parted ways in the early 90s. Anthony opened up about it to the New York Daily News. He said that MJ told him that Madonna wouldn’t go to Disneyland if they started dating, which was the Thriller singer’s favorite place.

Michael Jackson’s friend, talking about the alleged breakup, added, “The reason their relationship didn’t stick was because she did an interview on TV saying she would like him to get a new look, and she wanted to get him out of those buckles. He was livid that she criticized him on TV.” Anthony continued, “I’m not sure, but I don’t think he ever spoke to her again. He was mad as hell.”

In The Michael Jackson Tapes: A Tragic Icon Reveals His Soul In Intimate Conversation, he spoke about Madonna to his spiritual advisor, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. As per them, he reportedly said, “She’s not a nice person.” The songstress allegedly wanted to take him to a strip bar where people crossdress, and MJ was dead against it. Jackson even spoke about how she said mean things about him in the media, and he retorted back, calling her a “Nasty Witch” after he was kind to her.

These incidents reportedly led the King and Queen of Pop to separate.

Michael Jackson died of cardiac arrest caused by the lethal combination of sedatives and propofol. He passed away in 2009.

