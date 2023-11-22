Vanessa Kirby is a name that has continuously appeared in the news, mainly because of her upcoming film Napoleon opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Her name has also been in the mix for the alleged role of Sue Storm in Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot. The actress has been a part of some critically acclaimed and blockbuster projects. Keep scrolling to know everything about the actress in detail.

Kirby is an English actress born on 18th April 1988. She was raised in Wimbledon, England, and her father, Roger Kirby, is an urologist. Kirby’s mother was an editor of Country Living magazine. She has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. Kirby made her acting debut through theatre in 2010 with plays like All My Sons, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and more.

Before becoming an actress, Vanessa’s first job was in a bakery in a tiny village where she lived in England. She told Harper’s Bazaar that she developed an affinity for acting in her childhood while watching theatre as a child, and then she started out with theatre before transitioning to films.

Vanessa Kirby On Being Bullied & Suffering From Imposter Syndrome

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Vanessa Kirby shared how she was bullied in school, which made her self-conscious. The actress chose to use it as a learning experience, and she said that it aroused her interest in understanding many different human experiences.

Vanessa Kirby has been gaining a lot of recognition in Hollywood. She is doing movies with some of the top stars in the industry, including Tom Cruise, Joaquin Phoenix, and others, yet she revealed suffering from Imposter syndrome. She said, “I don’t think imposter syndrome ever goes, no matter how many movies you’ve done, where you are in your career, or who you are at any stage.”

Films & television

Vanessa Kirby has been part of films like About Time featuring Rachel McAdams, Donhnall Gleeson, and Bill Nighy. She has also appeared in projects like Queen & Country, Bone in the Throat, Kill Command, and Me Before You. Kirby became a household name with her appearance as Princess Margaret in The Crown, the sister of Queen Elizabeth II. She was among the main cast in Seasons 1 and 2 and appeared in a guest role in The Crown Season 5.

In 2018, the actress appeared in Mission: Impossible – Fallout as Alanna Mitsapolis, aka White Widow. Again, She reprised her role in this year’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Kirby went viral for allegedly checking out Henry Cavill in a video probably from when they were promoting MI 6.

Vanessa Kirby has also been a part of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in 2019.

The Napoleon star, along with her sister, who is an assistant director, started a production company called Aluna Entertainment.

Vanessa Kirby & Awards

She was nominated in the category Best Supporting Actress In a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016 but lost it to Thandie Newton.

She won the BAFTA TV Award in 2018 for her part in The Crown. In 2021, Vanessa Kirby was nominated for an Oscar and BAFTA Film Awards for her performance in the leading role in Pieces Of A Woman.

Vanessa’s Napoleon Journey

Vaness Kirby is going to be seen as Josephine Bonaparte, the wife of Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott‘s Napoleon. The actress recently revealed that she didn’t know much about French history. Kirby immersed herself in history books to understand more about Josephine. She spoke about going to Paris to the Napoleon Museum and went to visit Josephine’s Tomb as well.

Thoughts On Joining Marvel

A few days back, at the World Premiere of her film Napoleon, Vanessa Kirby was asked about the rumors of her starring in MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot. She is rumored to play the role of Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman. She gave a heads up on it, showing her interest in joining Marvel, and told Variety, “I don’t know, you’ll have to ask them. I would be very honored to join.”

As of now, Vanessa Kirby is all set to appear in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, which will be released on 24th November.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: What Is Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix’s Net Worth In 2023? About 50% Lesser Than Ex Tom Sandoval But Is Sky-Rocketing With Dancing With The Stars & Endorsements Post The Cheating Scandal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News