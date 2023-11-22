Ariana Madix is a front-runner on the dance competition television series Dancing With The Stars. She’s currently in the Top 6 and will be seen performing Rumba to ‘Cruel Summer’ during the Taylor Swift week. The Vanderpump Rules star has been enjoying a lot more attention since her cheating scandal with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval. Many wouldn’t know, but her net worth is also rapidly increasing with many projects in the kitty. Scroll below for all the details!

She joined the reality series Vanderpump Rules in 2013. She began dating co-star Tom Sandoval in 2013. Almost a decade later, it was revealed that the Alien Presence actor cheated on his long-time girlfriend with co-star Raquel Leviss. It turned out to be a massive controversy on the internet, and many referred to it as the “Scandoval.”

Ariana Madix Net Worth 2023

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ariana Madix has a net worth of $2 million in 2023. On the other hand, her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, has a net worth of $4 million. This is about 50% less, but given the level of fame the Dancing With The Stars participant is enjoying currently, it is a matter of time before she achieves that feat.

As per a report by Variety, Ariana Madix, like other Dancing With The Stars co-participants, is taking home $125,000 for a rehearsal period plus two weeks. Their earnings could vary depending on how far they get in the competition, but the maximum one can earn is $295,000.

Brand Endorsements

Ariana has also been a part of some renowned commercials like Uber One alongside Vanderpump Rules co-stars Ariana, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay. She also was seen taking a dig at Tom Sandoval during a Duracell ad that grabbed many eyeballs.

Other earning sources of Ariana Madix

During her stint on the Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix earned around $25,000 per episode. She also owns a DIY cocktail brand, Drink From Home. She and Katie Maloney have also been developing a sandwich shop, Something About Her!

Many wouldn’t be aware, but Ariana also co-owns a $2.075 million home with Tom Sandoval. The last we know is that they were figuring out what to do with the shared asset.

With so much in her kitty, Maddix is truly living her life queen-size!

