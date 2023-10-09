It seems Vanderpump Rules fame Tom Sandoval is way past being over his cheating scandal on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix. After garnering attention for his participation in The Masked Singer, Tom was recently spotted shaking a leg while being a bit closer to a mystery woman in Nashville. Despite some awkwardness at the beginning, things heated up between the two. Scroll down to learn what happened next.

For the unversed, Tom is a well-known singer, model and actor. He grew popular with the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules after he began dating Madix. Their sweet paradise collapsed after Madix found out her beau was cheating on her with their co-star Raquel Leviss for six months.

Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal is titled Scandoval by the viewers as he received a lot of backlash for double-crossing his girlfriend of nine years. Since the cheating scandal came out, Tom is going out and about with the ladies and is not shying away from approaching women despite being spotted in public. After walking hand-in-hand with Tii, the 40-year-old was recently seen dancing with a mystery woman.

As per a video obtained by TMZ, the reality TV star was at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Nashville where he went up to the dance floor and approached a woman dancing who was dancing with her friends. The mystery woman wore a black dress with matching boots as he taught Tom Sandoval how to dance.

While the woman seemed to be a bit hesitant at first, she soon warmed up with Tom as they danced together for 30 minutes. Things went wild when the two allegedly left together. Well, seemingly, Tom Sandoval is living his life and does not want to settle down again.

Tom Sandoval hits the dance floor with a mystery brunette in Nashville before leaving together… (🎥: TMZ) #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/Q7BD7ZE1Tf — Bye Wig, Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) October 9, 2023

Last week, the singer-actor was unmasked as the Diver on The Masked Singer. Before revealing his identity after getting eliminated, the Vanderpump Rules star said, “As a kid, I always wanted to be famous. I modeled, I acted, and, of course, sang. I was always waiting to become a household name. I just didn’t know it would be everyone hating me.” Tom Sandoval continued his clue package and said, “But I’m here to show the world that I’m more than my mistakes. Being here already feels like a healing experience. Getting to share my talent instead of my drama is exactly what I’ve needed.”

